Fantastic start for Argentina, France and Norway in World Cup openers

Lionel Messi further cemented his legendary status, while Kylian Mbappe rewrote France’s history books and Erling Haaland had a World Cup debut to remember in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
It was a day when some of the biggest stars on the planet made their 2026 World Cup bows, and did not disappoint.
Mbappe got the ball rolling with a brilliant double against Senegal to become France’s all-time leading scorer with 58. Haaland also found the net twice as Norway celebrated their long-awaited return to the global stage.
It was Messi, though, who shone brightest of them all as he inspired defending champions Argentina to a comprehensive victory against Algeria with his maiden World Cup hat-trick. In a record sixth World Cup finals appearance, the maestro joined Miroslav Klose at the top of the all-time scoring list with 16.
In the final match of the day, Austria celebrated their return to the World Cup for the first time since France 1998 with a dogged victory over debutants Jordan, who netted their maiden tournament goal.
Group I France 3-1 Senegal
Mbappe pretended to play the flute then hit the highest of notes. In scoring two terrific strikes against Senegal, the frontman became France’s all-time leading scorer with 58 goals and the joint-fourth all-time leading World Cup marksman with 14.
After a goalless opening half, the game sprang into life in the second stanza as Mbappe and Bradley Barcola got France’s campaign up and running. Senegal pulled a goal back deep into injury time to make it 2-1 but Mbappe had the final word.
Group I Iraq 1- 4 Norway
Haaland immediately followed in Mbappe’s footsteps with a dynamic double of his own. After a lengthy wait to play on football’s biggest stage, the striker wasted no time in making his mark as he hit a fantastic first and a fortuitous second to put Norway on the way to victory.
The Lions of Mesopotamia showed plenty of promise but failed to roar as they spurned a number of chances to make it 2-2. They were punished for their profligacy when Norway substitute defender Leo Ostigard and then an Aymen Hussein own goal, deep into injury time, sealed the rout.
Group J: Argentina 3-0 Algeria
Argentina began their Qatar 2022 campaign with a surprise defeat to Saudi Arabia. There would be no such repeat in Kansas City as Messi burnished his reputation as one of the game’s greatest-ever players with a performance for the ages.
Messi was already making history by taking the field against Algeria as he made a record sixth finals appearance. He further added to his legacy by scoring an exquisite treble to level Klose’s historic scoring mark. The 38-year-old kicked things off with a long-range strike, which was followed up with an opportunistic second. An exquisite late strike provided the perfect denouement.
- Kylian Mbappe became France's all-time leading scorer with 58 goals, scoring twice against Senegal in a 3-1 win.
- Erling Haaland scored twice in Norway’s 4-1 victory over Iraq, marking a memorable World Cup debut.
- Lionel Messi scored his first World Cup hat-trick against Algeria, tying Miroslav Klose’s record with 16 World Cup goals in his sixth tournament.
- Argentina secured a comprehensive 3-0 win over Algeria, rebounding from their previous World Cup upset.
- Austria returned to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, defeating Jordan who scored their maiden tournament goal.
Lionel Messi further cemented his legendary status, while Kylian
It was a day when some of the biggest stars on the planet made their 2026 World Cup bows, and did not disappoint.
It was Messi, though, who shone brightest of them all as he inspired defending champions Argentina to a comprehensive victory against Algeria with his maiden World Cup hat-trick. In a record sixth World Cup finals appearance, the maestro joined Miroslav Klose at the top of the all-time scoring list with 16.
In the final match of the day, Austria celebrated their return to the World Cup for the first time since France 1998 with a dogged victory over debutants Jordan, who netted their maiden tournament goal.
After a goalless opening half, the game sprang into life in the second stanza as
Argentina began their Qatar 2022 campaign with a surprise defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Messi was already making history by taking the field against Algeria as he made a record sixth finals appearance. He further added to his legacy by scoring an exquisite treble to level Klose's historic scoring mark.