Good news for Bafana who wrapped up preparations in Pachuca and relocated to Mexico City

Bafana Bafana wrapped up their preparations in Pachuca City and transferred to the capital, Mexico City, where they will face the hosts in the opening match tomorrow (Thursday) at the Azteca Stadium.

News coming from the Bafana camp is that the South Africans were boosted by the encouraging news that Aubrey Modiba and defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi are cleared to play against the Mexicans, who will provide the SA rear-guard with a lot of headaches in the match.

The spirits were very high at yesterday’s (Tuesday) training session at the Pachuca University of Football, where they have been camping. On Wednesday, they will train at the match venue in Mexico City.

Modiba, who has just won the CAF Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns, was doubtful for the opening because of a niggling injury that started after the final match in Rabat. Bafana coach Hugo Broos selected him nonetheless, with the hope that he will recover well in time. Modiba has been doing some light training since the SA team arrived in Pachuca. Modiba’s uncertainty resulted in Broos selecting Kaizer Chiefs left-back Brad Cross as cover in that position.

But on Tuesday, Modiba was declared fit, and he resumed his preparations with the team. Mbokazi has turned into an important player for the team, and there were doubts about his availability after he received a straight red card after violent contact in the qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

Unconfirmed reports in the SA camp say that the former Orlando Pirates and now Chicago Fire muscleman in the Major League Soccer, is free to play, and these latest developments will be like music to Broos’ ears, who was already contemplating a new central defensive pairing.

Said Broos earlier this week: “We know that we have the support of the nation and we felt it in the last few days, and last week when we started the preparations (for the World Cup) in South Africa. All of South Africa is supporting us. This is something we have to remember on Thursday when the game starts, that we are playing for our nation. We are playing for all those people who believe in us.”

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