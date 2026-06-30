Ivory Coast hopes to follow Morocco by sneaking into Last 16 of World Cup 

After Morocco defeated the fancied Netherlands to book a place in the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup, all eyes will be on Ivory Coast on Tuesday night as they hope to continue advancing the African purpose and cause when they play against Norway at the Dallas Stadium at 7:00 pm (SA time).

The West Africans and Norway will be looking to win a knockout game for the first time when they cross swords in Dallas. In their fourth appearance at the global finals, the Elephants of Ivory Coast were finally able to break through and reach the knockout stage for the first time, thanks to an impressive second-place finish in Group E with victories over Ecuador and Curaçao.

Just like their last World Cup appearance at France ’98, Norway punched their knockout round ticket after collecting wins over Iraq and Senegal before a defeat to France in Group I.

According to the Fifa website, a bevy of attacking stars will be on show in the Lone Star State, with the dynamic duo of Yan Diomande and Amad Diallo leading the way for the Africans, while the Scandinavians will counter with hulking striker Erling Haaland, who has four goals in the tournament in just two matches.

The winner of this one advances to the last 16 for a date with Brazil, who knocked out Japan on Monday night.

‘We want Haaland’

Haaland, the Scandinavian sharpshooter, has more international goals than caps and has scored in his last 12 competitive appearances for Norway. The 25-year-old has plundered more international goals than he has caps, with 59 in just 52 appearances.

At World Cup 2026, his first major international tournament, he already has four to his name, including two braces: one in the 4-1 win on his debut against Iraq and another in the 3-2 victory over Senegal, which secured his side’s progression to the knockout stage. He has now struck at least once in each of his last 12 competitive appearances for Norway.

“We want Haaland, we want Haaland!” chanted the Norway fans at Boston Stadium during their team’s final Group I match against France at the Fifa World Cup 2026. However, the Landslaget’s coach, Stale Solbakken, decided to leave his prize asset, Erling Haaland, on the bench and did not cave to the fans’ demands.

Without their main man and fielding a heavily rotated side in which only midfielder Fredrik Aursnes retained his place from the previous match, it was hardly surprising that the Nordics, who had already secured a round-of-32 berth, succumbed 4-1 and finished the group stage as runners-up. “It would have made no sense to play [Haaland] and risk him getting an injury,” said Solbakken. “I have no regrets. I stand 100% behind the decision I made.”

On Tuesday night, Haaland is fully expected to return to the starting line-up. If recent history is anything to go by, there is every chance he will trouble the scoreboard at least once.

France vs Sweden

Meanwhile, in the other match tonight, France will take on Sweden also in the last 32 at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Among the favourites before the tournament began, Les Bleus have only gone from strength to strength in a perfect campaign so far.

France are happy to be favourites, according to head coach Didier Deschamps and midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Under Deschamps, France have regularly been among the favourites at major tournaments. Living up to that expectation at the World Cup may not be as easy to bear as it has been at other tournaments during the Deschamps era, however both players and coach seem happy enough to assume the burden.

Being favourites can be a blessing or a burden. It can weigh on even the most experienced of teams, and affect their performance on and off the pitch. Yet, as the knockout stage approaches, the French camp appears remarkably calm.

Ivory Coast possible starting XI

Fofana; Konan, Kossounou, Agbadou, Doue, Inao Oulai, Kessie, Sangare, Diallo, Diomande, Bonny

Norway possible starting XI

Nyland; Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe, Pedersen; Berge, Odegaard, Aursnes; Haaland, Sorloth, Nusa

Read More: Morocco stuns Netherlands to progress to World Cup Last 16

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