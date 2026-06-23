Lionel Messi becomes record FIFA World Cup goalscorer 

Mercurial Argentina forward Lionel Messi became the tournament’s all-time top-scorer as he grabbed both goals in a 2-0 win over Austria on Monday night.

Messi further cemented his legacy as one of football’s all-time greats by scoring a brilliant brace against Austria to become the FIFA World Cup all-time leading scorer.

The Argentina legend now has 18 goals at the global showpiece – following his hat-trick in the opener against Algeria – to eclipse Miroslav Klose’s 16 strikes.

Messi opened the scoring with a brilliant goal, stroking into the bottom corner after Thiago Almada’s dummy allowed Facundo Medina’s ball to reach him in the area. He then found the net deep into injury time to seal a thrilling victory.

Messi’s history-making opener in Dallas Stadium had been delayed by his early penalty miss and decisive blocks by David Alaba for a spirited Austria side. However, his dynamic double not only took Messi top of this tournament’s Golden Boot standings but sent Lionel Scaloni’s defending champions into the Round of 32 from Group J.

To cap off Argentina’s day, the drama took place on the 40th anniversary of Diego Maradona’s wonder goal against England. The closest Ralf Rangnick’s men came to denting the Argentinian celebrations was a free-kick by Marcel Sabitzer, on his 100th international appearance, while Nico Gonzalez came close to finding the net for Argentina.

However, the European team struggled to break down the defending champions, and Messi, as he has done in seven of the last nine La Albiceleste World Cup games, made the difference once again.

Everything was bigger in Texas, thanks to Lionel Messi.

What they said:

“To be honest, I’m really happy about the win, especially as it’s such a crucial victory, hard-fought and well-earned, but one that gives us peace of mind for what lies ahead. This is the World Cup; it was a very evenly matched, very intense match, and we’re happy to have picked up six points and to have already qualified.” Lionel Messi, Argentina

List of FIFA World Cup all-time scorers:

Lionel Messi 18

Miroslav Klose 16

Kylian Mbappe 16

Ronaldo (Brazil) 15

Gerd Muller 14

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