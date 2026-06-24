Minister McKenzie makes bold prediction for Bafana and South Korea crucial clash

Minister of Sports, Arts & Culture Gayton McKenzie, now better known as the Minister of ‘happiness’, has made a bold prediction for the Bafana Bafana and South Korea nail-biting Fifa World Cup encounter on Thursday morning.

Bafana and Korea will meet in their final Group A clash in Monterrey, Mexico. The game will kick-off at 7pm in Mexico and at 3am in SA. Both teams will be in search of three points, as their World Cup fate depends on them. However, a point for Korea could be enough, as it will take them to four points. A loss or draw will end Bafana’s World Cup campaign.

Speaking to Sunday World at the City Festival in Monterrey on Tuesday (Mexican time), a visibly confident and animated McKenzie said Bafana will beat Korea with a 3-1 score margin and hopes that coach Hugo Broos converts Mbekezeli Mbokazi to the midfield.

“Bafana Bafana will win 3-1,” McKenzie said.

“I can tell you that tomorrow (Thursday) people will know ngwana sesi (Evidence Makgopa). I also hope coach Hugo Broos will convert Mbokazi to the midfield because he is versatile.

“So, my score prediction is that Bafana will win 3-1 and we will go through to the next round.”

Bafana currently sits bottom of the group with one point and must-win if they wish to continue their fairytale journey at the World Cup.

Yaya Sithole, who will be available for selection following his one-match suspension, said the team is ready for the task ahead of them.

“Everyone knows that this is a very important match for us and that we need a win in order to advance to the next round.

“So, the team is well-prepared and we are motivated for the game,” Sithole said during a pre-match press conference.

Broos, on the other hand, also emphasised the importance of winning the match, if they are to make history by qualifying out of the group stages for the first time in the history of South African football.

“First of all, for us, playing a team like South Korea is something new and different for us, but you can always get information on them and that is what we did for the past couple of weeks, so we are well informed about them Broos said.

“But more than anything, we must win. Yes, they are a quality side but we know their weaknesses and we will try to manipulate them.

“And I think if we are able to achieve that, we stand a good chance to win. We are motivated and we know what we need to do and that is only to win the game. We also hope the weather conditions (hot and humid) will play an important role for us,” he added.

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