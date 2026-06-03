PSL linesman Zakhele Siwela eager to get third World Cup underway

Award-winning South African assistant referee Zakhele Siwela has opened up about his state of readiness for the Fifa 2026 World Cup, which will start on June 11 in Mexico. The PSL referee, along with referee Abongile Tom, was announced by Fifa as one of the two Mzansi officials who will be officiating at this year’s much-awaited tournament.

‘I’m ready for World Cup’

“I am very much ready for the World Cup,” Siwela spoke to Sunday World at the Bafana Bafana final squad announcement at Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential guest house at the Union Buildings last week. Siwela and Tom travelled to the World Cup on Saturday, after last Wednesday’s send-off gala dinner with the president.

“For us, once we get the call up, we just have to gear ourselves up. It is the biggest sports spectacle, and if you are not prepared for it, you are not going to succeed. Even though for me it’s the third World Cup, I still get the goosebumps that it is the World Cup and I cannot afford to make mistakes. It is the biggest stage, and everyone will be watching – so we just have to go out there and work hard,” he added.

Fitness training ‘on course’

With regard to training and preparations, Siwela said that he has been hitting the gym regularly in order to get into tip-top shape: “Our team is training regularly. I did fitness tests recently and we submitted the results to the coach just to check the readiness and the fitness in terms of refereeing, so far so good.”

“When it comes to speed, I have lost a bit of weight and once you lose weight, you get lighter, and I am a bit quicker now as compared to last time.

About the PSL that has just concluded, he believes that he had a decent campaign. “There were mistakes and there’s growth. I don’t think I had the worst season – I think that I had a good season. And you must remember that at the World Cup it is about taking it one game at a time and about grabbing the opportunity if we are given a match – it’s a big occasion, and even though people may look at it and think it is easy, not everybody goes to the World Cup and gets a match,” Siwela added.

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