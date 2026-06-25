Tears of joy as Bafana make history by advancing to World Cup knockout stage for the first time

The current Bafana Bafana group of players under coach Hugo Broos continue to etch their names in the history books of South African football, and this time around, they did it at the biggest stage of football, the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Bafana beat South Korea 1-0 in front of 51 243 spectators at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico on Thursday morning, to advance to the World Cup knockout stages for the first time in their history.

Broos and his men finished as runners-up in Group A with four points, alongside co-hosts Mexico, who topped the group with six points after downing Czechia 3-0 at the iconic Azteca Stadium also on Thursday.

Broos named a much stronger side than he did against Czechia, which saw Relebohile Mofokeng and Evidence Makgopa leading the attack, getting their first starts in attack. Yaya Sithole walked back into the lineup upon his return.

It must be said that the lanky midfielder did a stellar job in filling in the big shoes of Teboho Mokoena in the heart of Bafana’s midfield. Broos’ men started the game stronger, as they created more clear-cut goal scoring opportunities.

They usually say that opportunities are not given on a silver platter, but Makgopa was presented with one, a manna from heaven, but the mobile striker failed to capitalise on the one-on-one opportunity and instead, tapped the ball right into the hands of the Korean keeper.

‘Speedy Gonzalez’ Thapelo Maseko got a couple of chances that he could have buried, but his decision-making in the final third did not only let him down but the rest of the team as well.

However, it was not the case in the second half, as he finally buried his chance when he dazzled past a defender, shifting the ball to his favourite sweet left foot, and boy oh boy, he beat the keeper on his near post to send the Monterrey Stadium crowd in ecstasy and probably shaking like never before.

The Koreans tried fighting back, but Broos’ charges defended like never before, rightfully so, as their lives and legacy in the history of SA football depended on it.