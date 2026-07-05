FIFA World Cup

Who has the remedy for Africa’s last-minute faltering?

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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Morocco are the first African country to book a spot in the 2026 World Cup Last 16./ @fifa.com

A Serbian football commentator, Rade Bogdanovic, was hauled over the coals for his racist remarks during a live World Cup match this past week. The bonehead Bogdanovic, a retired striker who played for Atlético ​Madrid and Werder Bremen, drew heavy criticism from local and ​international media for questioning black players’ concentration span, suggesting that they lose concentration in the latter stages of matches.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • A Serbian football commentator, Rade Bogdanovic, was hauled over the coals for his racist remarks during a live World Cup match this past week.
  • The bonehead Bogdanovic, a retired striker who played for Atlético ​Madrid and Werder Bremen, drew heavy criticism from local and ​international media for questioning black players’ concentration span, suggesting that they lose concentration in the latter stages of matches.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Kgomotso Mokoena.

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