Who has the remedy for Africa’s last-minute faltering?

A Serbian football commentator, Rade Bogdanovic, was hauled over the coals for his racist remarks during a live World Cup match this past week. The bonehead Bogdanovic, a retired striker who played for Atlético ​Madrid and Werder Bremen, drew heavy criticism from local and ​international media for questioning black players’ concentration span, suggesting that they lose concentration in the latter stages of matches.

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