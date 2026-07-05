Who has the remedy for Africa’s last-minute faltering?

A Serbian football commentator, Rade Bogdanovic, was hauled over the coals for his racist remarks during a live World Cup match this past week. The bonehead Bogdanovic, a retired striker who played for Atlético Madrid and Werder Bremen, drew heavy criticism from local and international media for questioning black players’ concentration span, suggesting that they lose concentration in the latter stages of matches.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- A Serbian football commentator, Rade Bogdanovic, was hauled over the coals for his racist remarks during a live World Cup match this past week.
- The bonehead Bogdanovic, a retired striker who played for Atlético Madrid and Werder Bremen, drew heavy criticism from local and international media for questioning black players’ concentration span, suggesting that they lose concentration in the latter stages of matches.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Kgomotso Mokoena.