Limpopo gears up for global G20 health ministers summit

Limpopo is prepared to host the two-day G20 health ministers summit set to take place on Thursday and Friday at The Ranch Hotel, outside, the provincial capital Polokwane.

The prestigious gathering – expected to attract health and finance ministers from G20 countries, along with leading global health experts – comes just a week after the successful Limpopo Investment Conference, which secured pledges worth more than R170-billion.

According to Department of Health spokesperson at national level, Foster Mohale, the meeting, held in preparation for the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit in later this month, will serve as a platform to align global political leadership around equity, accountability and resilient health systems.

“Some of the discussions on the agenda will include financing for universal health coverage, financing and access solutions for novel TB vaccines, equality and sustainability through the Global Fund’s eighth replenishment, and making Lenacapavir affordable and available for all to ensure no country is left behind,” said Mohale.

Mohale added that the meeting will be attended by the director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark, executive director of the Global Fund Peter Sands and director-general of the Africa CDC Dr Jean Kaseya, among others.

South Africa will be represented by, among other delegates, Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and his deputy, Dr Joe Phaahla, Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, Dr Sandile Buthelezi – who is the director-general of the Department of Health.

Proceedings will open on Thursday morning with discussions focusing on the challenges faced by women, children, and adolescents.

“Women, children, and adolescents remain at the heart of this challenge, and their health is a litmus test for societal resilience, justice, and prosperity. Yet, progress is slowing, and funding cuts, rights pushback, and growing misinformation are undermining gains,” Mohale said.

He noted that the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, under the leadership of Clark, will bring together G20 health ministers and global champions to explore how leadership and accountability can drive transformative change.

“The meeting will provide a platform for leaders to foster candid exchanges, peer learning, and shared commitments for action at both national and global levels,” Mohale concluded.