A gallant fight by the Egyptians

Egypt’s World Cup journey came to an end. And despite all the injustices, racism, and blatant favouritism, the Egyptian team remained fierce and professional. Agreed, Egypt may have felt cheated on the disallowed goal and how referees seemed to give too much respect and time to the Argentinian team. However, my take on the Mohamed Salah and Julián Álvarez foul incident close to stoppage time, is that while there was contact between the two players, it appeared minimal. The referee’s decision not to award a penalty will be debated for years to come. VAR also agreed that there was no clear and obvious error to overturn the on-field decision. What made the moment more painful for Egypt was that Argentina scored the winning goal just seconds later. So I understand why Egypt felt they were robbed in that moment. But we are proud of you, Egypt, you left everything on the field of play.

Wandile Mtana, Uitenhage