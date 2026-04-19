Letters

Charmza

By Sunday World
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Mamelodi Sundowns head into the second leg tie next Friday in Mali in the driving seat and with a comfortable 3-0 lead./ Lefty Shivambu (Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns are our Charmzas after they defeated Esperance 1-0 yesterday and 2-0 on aggregate to reach the final of the CAF Champions League for the third time in a row now.

Brayan Leon scored the two goals, the away one in Tunis and yesterday’s goal at Loftus Stadium. Sundowns are undoubtedly not just a heavyweight in Mzansi but a major force throughout the African continent.

They are now on the right groove and on the verge of rewriting history if they can win their second CAF star in the final.


Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Mamelodi Sundowns are our Charmzas after they defeated Esperance 1-0 yesterday and 2-0 on aggregate to reach the final of the CAF Champions League for the third time in a row now.
  • Brayan Leon scored the two goals, the away one in Tunis and yesterday’s goal at Loftus Stadium.
  • Sundowns are undoubtedly not just a heavyweight in Mzansi but a major force throughout the African continent.
  • They are now on the right groove and on the verge of rewriting history if they can win their second CAF star in the final.
  • Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content Sunday World.
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