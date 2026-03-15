Costs spiralling out of control

I would like to raise my concern about the rising cost of living in South Africa. Every year prices keep going up, but many people’s salaries and job opportunities remain the same.

Basic things such as food, transport and electricity are becoming too expensive.

The recent increases in electricity tariffs are especially worrying. This puts a lot of pressure on households that are already struggling to survive

We understand that services must be maintained, but the reality is that many South Africans are barely managing to make ends meet.

South Africans are resilient people, but we also hope that leaders and decision-makers will consider the impact of these rising costs on ordinary citizens.

Tumelo Motahane, Harrismith