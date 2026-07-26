Iran’s missiles getting deadlier

Recent reports from US officials show a major shift in the Middle East. Iran’s latest missiles aren’t just faster, they are pulling crazy terminal manoeuvres right before impact, making them incredibly tough for Western air defences to intercept. Even more alarming, their aim has gotten lethal. Instead of just firing blindly, they are now precision-targeting the exact radar and communication systems that power allied defence networks.

US intelligence strongly suspects foreign help is at play. Reports point toward China and Russia potentially supplying advanced targeting tech, encrypted satellite navigation keys, and battlefield intelligence to bypass electronic defences.

This isn’t just a tech upgrade; it’s a massive shift in regional power that is straining defense supplies.

Wandile Mtana, Uitenhage