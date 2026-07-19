Let the chant of memory echo

The chant that echoed throughout the World Cup is a way of carrying history without bowing our heads.

Argentina brought England down in the semi-final and in the stands a flag appeared: “The Malvinas are Argentine.”

It was memory. The remembrance of some young men who went to frozen islands and never came back, almost all of them barely 20. The players took the flag and showed it to the world. That is why the chant of “Malvinas” and “Diego Maradona”.

In 1986, when that short man faced England, an entire country understood that there were wounds politics had failed to heal and that a ball was enough to ease them, for a while. Forty years later, another generation repeated the feat. And there is Leo Messi, in his final performance, carrying the legacy.

We do not celebrate a conflict. We celebrate memory, identity, a people turning pain into celebration. Let the chant ring out. For those who are here to witness history unfolding. For those who never came back. For Leo’s last one.

Wandile Mtana, Uitenhage