Letters

Let the SACP finally contest elections and test its strength

By Sunday World
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SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila addresses a media briefing at COSATU House
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 23: Solly Mapaila (SACP General Secretary) briefs the media on the latest developments on elections and the question of dual membership at COSATU House on April 23, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The South African Communist Party (SACP) delivers its' perspective on the ANC's decision to instruct members to show their allegiance to it as opposed to the SACP in the upcoming local government elections or face dire consequences. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle)

For every local government election, new political parties contest. The new kids on the block hardly win seats in municipal councils and soon fizzle out. For many years, the SACP has been making a noise about contesting elections independent of the ANC. Finally, it is contesting the forthcoming municipal elections.

As part of the tripartite alliance, its decision has strained relations. Interestingly, some ANC members (mostly councillors who did not make the list) are standing as ward councillors under the SACP banner. Recently, the ANC asked members carrying dual membership to declare which party they would be campaigning for.

Let the SACP test its strength through elections.

It might strike it lucky or this might also be the beginning of the end for the red T-shirts.

Thabile Mange, Kagiso II

  • For every local government election, new political parties contest.
  • The new kids on the block hardly win seats in municipal councils and soon fizzle out.
  • For many years, the SACP has been making a noise about contesting elections independent of the ANC.
  • Finally, it is contesting the forthcoming municipal elections.
  • As part of the tripartite alliance, its decision has strained relations.

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