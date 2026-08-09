More than just a celebration, action needed

As South Africa marks Women’s Month, we must ensure that our celebrations are matched by meaningful action and genuine respect.

This is the time to honour the legacy of the brave women who came before us, who marched against injustice and fought for equality. We should also honour the women who continue to shape our society every day – our grandmothers, mothers,sisters, wives and daughters.

They carry families and communities, often without recognition or praise.

The greatest tribute we can pay to them is by ensuring a society where every woman is treated with dignity and respect. Women’s Month should remind us of our responsibility to end GBV, expand economic opportunities, and ensure the safety of women everywhere.

Tsepo Mhlongo, Orlando East