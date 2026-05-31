Our spirit of reconciliation

In a country as diverse and historically layered as South Africa, the words love, peace and unity are not just ideals – they are daily necessities if we are to build a future that is stable and shared by all.

This is a call to every South African: let us choose love over division, peace over resentment and unity over separation because our shared humanity is stronger than what divides us.

We live in a nation where people of different backgrounds, languages and lived experiences share the same streets, schools, workplaces and dreams. Yet too often, division speaks louder than understanding.

We see it in how easily we retreat into “us versus them” and yet South Africa also carries within it something profoundly powerful: the spirit of reconciliation.

Love, peace and unity are not given. They are practised.

Adrian Gillan, Maritzburg