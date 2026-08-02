RIGHT OF REPLY – ‘Sexual harassment allegations again haunt Kaya FM boss’

We refer to the article published by Sunday World under the headline “Sexual harassment allegations again haunt Kaya FM boss”, written by Mbalenhle Zuma and published on 26 July, 2026.

Let me state at the outset that Kaya 959 regards sexual harassment, gender-based violence and any abuse of power in the workplace as matters of the utmost seriousness. These issues cannot be dismissed, minimised or treated as public-relations inconveniences. They go to the heart of workplace safety, dignity and trust.

We are also acutely aware that many women who experience harassment or abuse do not always feel safe, supported or are able to speak out. For that reason, our response is not intended to attack or silence anyone who has raised concerns. It is, however, necessary to correct what we believe is a material and damaging misrepresentation of the historical record.

The article and related public commentary suggest that an independent investigation made a finding that allegations of sexual harassment against Mr Greg Maloka had been substantiated. That is not supported by the records available to us.

The historical document reviewed by Kaya, titled “Board’s Findings Regarding Your Conduct as Managing Director of Kaya FM (Pty) Ltd”, dated 19 November 2020, does record that allegations were raised and that a number of individuals were interviewed. However, recording allegations and making a finding are not the same thing.

On the specific allegation relating to sexual harassment, the documentation available to us does not reflect a finding that Mr Maloka was guilty of sexual harassment. Nor are we aware of any criminal charge, court finding, disciplinary finding or other formal determination against Mr Maloka in respect of sexual harassment.

Before Mr Maloka’s current commercial involvement with Kaya 959 was considered, the matter was not approached lightly. Given the seriousness of the historical allegations and the sensitivity of the issues involved, legal and governance considerations were reviewed carefully. Based on the information available, there was no substantiated finding, identifiable formal complainant, criminal charge or legal outcome that would justify treating the allegations as proven fact.

That does not mean that Kaya dismisses the broader issues raised. It does not mean that we believe workplace harassment is less serious because formal findings are difficult to reach. It means simply that serious allegations must be handled with seriousness, fairness and due process, both for those who raise them and for those against whom they are made.

Kaya 959 remains committed to maintaining a workplace and commercial environment in which people are treated with dignity and respect, and in which concerns can be raised safely and responsibly. We also accept that institutions must continually improve the systems, reporting channels and culture that support this commitment. What we cannot accept is the public presentation of unproven allegations as though they are established findings. That is unfair, inaccurate and damaging – not only to the individual concerned, but also to the integrity of the processes that organisations are required to follow when dealing with matters of this nature.

We therefore respectfully request that Sunday World correct the impression created by the article and refrain from stating or implying that Mr Maloka was found guilty of sexual harassment unless such a finding can be produced and verified.

Kaya will continue to take issues of harassment, gender-based violence and workplace accountability seriously. We will also continue to insist that public reporting on such matters distinguishes clearly between allegations, investigations and proven findings.

Connie Molusi

Chairman, Kaya fm

Editor’s note: The reference in our story was based on the findings of an investigation commissioned in 2020 by Thebe Investment Corporation, a shareholder in Kaya FM, to probe the allegations against Mr Maloka. We stand by our reporting.