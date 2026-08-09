Should the Madlanga commission hear from Thabo Bester?

The purpose of any commission of inquiry is to uncover the truth, identify institutional failures and recommend measures to prevent similar events from happening again. If that is indeed the objective of the Madlanga commission, then an important question must be asked: should Thabo Bester be invited to testify?

This is not about giving him a platform to justify his past actions. He has previous convictions, and those remain matters for the courts. Rather, it is about determining whether his testimony could assist the commission in exposing weaknesses within our correctional system and identifying those who may have enabled his escape.

The circumstances surrounding his escape from a maximum-security prison revealed what appears to have been more than the actions of a single individual. If officials, contractors or any other persons abused their positions to facilitate his escape, they too should be identified and held accountable.

Justice should not stop with one person simply because he is the most recognisable face of the scandal.

South Africans deserve answers. How was such an escape possible? The answers to these questions concern the integrity of our correctional system, not just the conduct of one inmate. However, like any witness, his evidence would need to be tested against documents, forensic evidence and the testimony of others. But refusing to hear from someone who may possess critical information could leave important questions unanswered.

Accountability must extend beyond the inmate to anyone who abused public trust or violated the law. The public deserves to know the truth.

• Sekotoma Tau, Sephaku, Limpopo