South African football needs a new broom

Dear Mr Danny Jordaan,

The South African Football Association (Safa) urgently needs to confront difficult questions about leadership, governance, accountability and the future direction of football. Safa needs a change in culture.

For too long, those who question the leadership of Safa have risked being treated as enemies rather than stakeholders exercising their legitimate right to hold an institution accountable.

I know this from experience. I was subjected to pressure and faced legal proceedings in the Johannesburg High Court after my public criticism. Yet I refused to be intimidated. I continued to challenge what I believed was wrong, including your attempts to secure re-election.

I have no reason to apologise for asking legitimate questions about the governance of an organisation that belongs to South African football, not to any individual.

Leadership must be able to withstand scrutiny. Safa cannot expect credibility if legitimate criticism is met with intimidation, legal threats or attempts to silence dissent. Strong institutions do not fear criticism.

There are also serious questions that the football fraternity deserves answers to. Why have concerns regarding player bonuses remained unresolved? Why should regions face suspension or other consequences because they hold independent views? Why should loyalty to particular individuals matter more than the constitutional rights and interests of Safa’s regions? Why has South African football lagged for so long on the implementation of VAR?

South Africa has the resources, talent and football culture to operate one of the strongest football administrations on the continent. Yet our football structures continue to be consumed by internal battles, personality politics and questions about governance. That must change.

Safa’s next leadership must understand that the association is not a personal fiefdom.

We need leadership that unites rather than divides; listens rather than intimidates; accounts rather than avoids scrutiny; and builds institutions rather than personal power bases.

Mr Danny Jordaan, South African football does not need another leadership contest followed by business as usual. It needs renewal, transparency and accountability. Above all, it needs a new broom.

Yours sincerely,

Tsepo Mhlongo, Orlando East