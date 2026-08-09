Thank you coach Broos

As we bid farewell to Hugo Broos, it is with immense gratitude that we reflect on Bafana Bafana’s remarkable transformation under his leadership. When he took over in 2021, the national team had become a source of disappointment. Five years later, he leaves behind a team restored to pride, competitiveness, and continental respect.

He led Bafana to a bronze medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, our first top three finish in over 20 years. He went on to achieve what many thought impossible by qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup and guiding the team to its first-ever knockout stage appearance. Bold and often stubborn, he entrusted a new generation of young, largely local players with the responsibility of representing SA.

He leaves behind a solid foundation for the next coach.

•Solly Mamabolo, Midrand