The Village Boys have made us all proud

In the sporting circle, soccer in particular, there’s nothing better than the feeling of waking up and knowing that your local team has just made it to the most elite league in the land.

Kruger United is just that team that brought pride into our lives. The “Village Boys” is the first team from Bushbuckridge to gain promotion to the Betway Premier League for the 2026-27 season. What a story!

The thought of us being represented in the top league makes us realise that even in the rural areas there are leaders who can realise young people’s dreams.

To add the cherry on top, my own village of Buffelshoek has Matome “Bibo” Malatjie in the team. He is a formidable young defender who forges forward, creating opportunities for his striking partners upfront.

I’d therefore like to congratulate the hard work and the presence of everybody who ensured this young team earns the million-dollar march to the PSL.

Godfrey Malibe, Acornhoek