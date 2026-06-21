Reports indicate that a devastating document leak has “uncovered” the terms of Donald Trump’s new agreement with Tehran, signalling a massive geopolitical shift.

Inside the G7 summit, an insecure Trump bitterly insulted former president Barack Obama to the media, a move analysts call a desperate attempt to deflect from what officials confirm is a catastrophic diplomatic failure.

The leaked terms reveal an Iranian victory that undermines Western leverage. Under the new framework, Washington will establish a staggering $300-billion (R5-trillion) reconstruction fund funded by American taxpayers.

In return, Iran merely agrees to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and renew its pledge against nuclear weapons – commitments it was fulfilling under Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action framework before Trump unilaterally tore it up.

The current compromised deal leaves Trump and Israeli’s Benjamin Netanyahu isolated on the global stage, marking one of the most significant foreign policy setbacks in modern US history. Critics say the aggressive rhetoric against the former administration is a calculated manoeuvre to mask a deeply humiliated legacy, as Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Trump face the fallout of the strategic surrender. With billions of US taxpayer dollars heading to Tehran and global democratic alliances severely fractured, did the administration hand Iran its biggest strategic victory in history or was it a necessary compromise?

Wandile Mtana, Uitenhage