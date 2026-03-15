Van Heerden’s anti-Semitic trope totally unacceptable

Oscar van Heerden is espousing the oldest anti-Semitic trope: that the Jews are responsible for all crimes, even those perpetrated against them. The common factor among Iran and its proxies is they are sociopaths who have been brainwashed since birth by their schools, mosques and media that Jews are descendants of apes and pigs who have no right to live. They revere terrorism, which they call “resistance”. They see the pride in the families of dead Jihadis and the money they are paid by the Palestinian Authority. They saw their community sing and dance when infidels were killed on 9-11 and October 7. They live in societies that have nothing in to do with western values. They impatiently wait to replace us with a caliphate.

Jacques Fortier, Montreal, Canada