Letters

We should take a leaf out of Norway’s book

By Sunday World
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We should take a leaf out of Norway’s book

Imagine owning $4 000 (R65 000) without lifting a finger. That is the reality for every citizen of Norway.

The country’s sovereign wealth fund built from decades of oil and gas profits has grown to $2.3 trillion, making it the largest fund of its kind on Earth. Norges Bank Investment Management manages the fund, which owns stakes in more than 7 000 companies worldwide.

According to CNBC and Reuters, Norway chose patience over quick spending, letting profits grow quietly for future generations instead of today’s headlines. It proves what a small nation of five and a half million people can build through steady saving rather than short-term gains. Sometimes the richest decision a country makes is learning how to wait.

Wandile Mtana, Uitenhage

  • Every citizen of Norway effectively owns $4,000 (R65,000) through the country’s sovereign wealth fund.
  • The Norwegian fund has grown to $2.3 trillion, making it the largest sovereign wealth fund globally.
  • Norges Bank Investment Management manages the fund, which holds stakes in over 7,000 companies worldwide.
  • Norway prioritized long-term savings and patient investment over immediate spending of oil and gas profits.
  • The fund's growth reflects Norway's strategy of steady saving for future generations by a population of about five and a half million.
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Imagine owning $4 000 (R65 000) without lifting a finger. That is the reality for every citizen of Norway.

The country’s sovereign wealth fund built from decades of oil and gas profits has grown to $2.3 trillion, making it the largest fund of its kind on Earth. Norges Bank Investment Management manages the fund, which owns stakes in more than 7 000 companies worldwide.

According to CNBC and Reuters, Norway chose patience over quick spending, letting profits grow quietly for future generations instead of today's headlines. It proves what a small nation of five and a half million people can build through steady saving rather than short-term gains. Sometimes the richest decision a country makes is learning how to wait.

Wandile Mtana, Uitenhage

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