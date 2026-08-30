We should take a leaf out of Norway’s book

Imagine owning $4 000 (R65 000) without lifting a finger. That is the reality for every citizen of Norway.

The country’s sovereign wealth fund built from decades of oil and gas profits has grown to $2.3 trillion, making it the largest fund of its kind on Earth. Norges Bank Investment Management manages the fund, which owns stakes in more than 7 000 companies worldwide.

According to CNBC and Reuters, Norway chose patience over quick spending, letting profits grow quietly for future generations instead of today’s headlines. It proves what a small nation of five and a half million people can build through steady saving rather than short-term gains. Sometimes the richest decision a country makes is learning how to wait.

Wandile Mtana, Uitenhage