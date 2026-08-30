We should take a leaf out of Norway’s book

Imagine owning $4 000 (R65 000) without lifting a finger. That is the reality for every citizen of Norway.
The country’s sovereign wealth fund built from decades of oil and gas profits has grown to $2.3 trillion, making it the largest fund of its kind on Earth. Norges Bank Investment Management manages the fund, which owns stakes in more than 7 000 companies worldwide.
According to CNBC and Reuters, Norway chose patience over quick spending, letting profits grow quietly for future generations instead of today’s headlines. It proves what a small nation of five and a half million people can build through steady saving rather than short-term gains. Sometimes the richest decision a country makes is learning how to wait.
Wandile Mtana, Uitenhage
- Every citizen of Norway effectively owns $4,000 (R65,000) through the country’s sovereign wealth fund.
- The Norwegian fund has grown to $2.3 trillion, making it the largest sovereign wealth fund globally.
- Norges Bank Investment Management manages the fund, which holds stakes in over 7,000 companies worldwide.
- Norway prioritized long-term savings and patient investment over immediate spending of oil and gas profits.
- The fund's growth reflects Norway's strategy of steady saving for future generations by a population of about five and a half million.
Imagine owning $4 000 (R65 000) without lifting a finger.