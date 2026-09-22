Black South Africans making their mark in luxury sector

As South Africa celebrates Heritage Month, a growing number of Black South Africans are making their mark in industries traditionally associated with luxury, from fashion and wine to high-end tourism.

Their achievements include historic firsts, internationally recognised awards and the establishment of businesses that have placed African ownership and creativity at the centre of the luxury market.

Among them is fashion designer Thebe Magugu, who made history in 2019 when he became the first African designer to win the prestigious LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers. The Johannesburg-born designer was recognised for his work at a ceremony in Paris, placing South African fashion on one of the world’s biggest luxury platforms.

Magugu has since continued to build his eponymous fashion label, with his designs worn by international celebrities and featured on global fashion platforms.

Also Read: Thebe Magugu and Woolworths launch Lineage Heritage Month collection

The South African wine industry has also seen Black pioneers break new ground. Ntsiki Biyela became South Africa’s first Black female winemaker in 2004.

Biyela, who grew up in KwaZulu-Natal, went on to establish her own wine brand, Aslina Wines, named after her grandmother. Her journey from rural KwaZulu-Natal to becoming an internationally recognised winemaker has made her one of the country’s most prominent figures in the wine industry.

Carmen Stevens is another trailblazer in the sector. Stevens became the first Black woman to qualify as a winemaker in South Africa and later established Carmen Stevens Wines in Stellenbosch.

Her journey into winemaking was not straightforward. She has spoken publicly about being refused entry to winemaking college before eventually gaining admission and pursuing her qualification. Today, her winery produces wines under her own name and has become part of the country’s changing wine landscape.

Black ownership in luxury tourism

Luxury tourism has also seen significant Black participation through businesses such as Kruger Shalati. The luxury accommodation development, situated on the historic Selati Bridge overlooking the Sabie River in the Kruger National Park, forms part of the Motsamayi Tourism Group.

Motsamayi Tourism Group is a Black-owned and Black-empowered tourism company with interests across South Africa’s hospitality and tourism sectors. Kruger Shalati’s Train on the Bridge concept has attracted local and international attention, combining luxury accommodation with one of the country’s most recognisable tourism destinations. The development has also added a contemporary luxury experience to the history and heritage of the Kruger National Park.

Media personality and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba has also made her mark in the luxury beverage space through House of BNG. The brand was launched in 2019, with its range centred on Méthode Cap Classique, South Africa’s traditional sparkling wine.

Matheba has described her motivation for entering the industry as both personal and representative. “I firstly love champagne and I wanted to create a brand that truly represented African luxury,” she says.

She also wanted to show other Black women that building a career in wine was possible. “I also wanted to show other black women that having a career in wine is possible,” she says. For Matheba, building the brand has also been about creating something that can extend beyond her own career.

“I’ve always wanted to have a legacy brand that goes beyond just broadcasting. I want to create something my children can inherit, and their children can grow up in,” she says.

Her ambitions for House of BNG extend beyond South Africa

“I would love to see The House of BNG being enjoyed by celebrities on the red carpet at the Grammy’s or Oscars one day, and of course in other parts of the world. But most definitely here on the African continent too.”

Matheba says she believes African luxury can take a more prominent place on the international stage.

“Africa has never really been synonymous with luxury and we have the power to change that perception. It’s time for Africa to shine,” she says. For young Black South Africans looking to enter industries where representation remains a challenge, Matheba’s advice is simple.

“Surround yourself with mentors and people you can trust. Be prepared to put in the hard work and be patient, good things take time,” she says.

Also Read: Bonang Matheba eyes aviation industry as next frontier for her brand

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