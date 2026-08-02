Cape Town’s coolest winter arts festival is turning up the HEAT

Grey skies, cold temperatures, and a slower travel season are typically associated with winter in Cape Town. However, as the HEAT Winter Arts Festival returns in August with an ambitious programme honouring visual art, drama, music, comedy, and digital creativity, the city’s creative pulse is expected to beat louder.

The festival, which takes place from August 6 to 15, offers visitors an immersive celebration of creativity by turning Cape Town’s city centre into a walkable cultural playground with over 15 galleries and museums participating with live performance venues.

This year’s theme, Ctrl + Z, borrows from the familiar computer shortcut used to undo mistakes. Instead, the festival uses it as a starting point to explore how society can confront the lasting effects of racism, patriarchy, environmental degradation and inequality through art.

HEAT curator Voni Baloyi believes that art has an important role to play in healing communities.

“Reparative curating isn’t merely about restitution or representation; it is about creating environments where harm is acknowledged but, more importantly, where deep repair can take root. By embracing this approach, we position curatorial practice as a form of activism that feels and heals.”

Festival founder Mary Corrigall says the event was born out of a desire to breathe life back into Cape Town’s quieter winter arts scene while encouraging people to reconnect with culture.

“HEAT was created to boost visitors to galleries in the city centre and to create another platform for live performances during winter. We focus on small arts businesses, emerging artists, live performers, musicians and singers while encouraging audiences to rediscover Cape Town’s creative heart,” she says.

Visitors can expect a multidisciplinary programme featuring jazz, R&B, hip-hop, opera, theatre, stand-up comedy and digital art, with venues located within walking distance of one another, making it easy to create a personalised cultural experience.

Curator Nkgopoleng Moloi says curiosity lies at the heart of this year’s programme.

“It is through curiosity that we begin to question what we think we already understand, opening up space for discovery in the most familiar of places.”

Rather than rushing from one exhibition to another, the festival also encourages “slow looking”, inviting audiences to spend more time engaging with artwork and the conversations they inspire.

Whether you’re an avid art collector, a theatre enthusiast or simply looking for a unique winter outing, HEAT offers a chance to experience Cape Town from a fresh perspective.

As the festival’s slogan suggests, this winter is all about stepping ‘out of the cold, into the culture’, proving that some of the city’s hottest experiences happen long after summer ends.