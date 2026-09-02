FlySafair named Africa’s leading low-cost airline

South African airline FlySafair has added another major accolade to its growing list of aviation achievements after being named Africa’s leading low-cost airline at the 2026 World Travel Awards.

The airline received the continental honour at the World Travel Awards Africa Gala Ceremony in Zanzibar on August 28, marking the first time FlySafair has won the category.

The recognition comes as South Africa enters Tourism Month, placing renewed attention on affordable and accessible travel across the country and the continent.

READ: Need a break? 10 South African getaways to book this Tourism Month

For FlySafair, the award is also a significant vote of confidence from the travel industry and passengers, with the World Travel Awards drawing votes from travel professionals and consumers.

“This recognition is a reflection of everything our team puts into the job every single day,” said FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon.

“‘Africa’s Leading Low-Cost Airline’ is not a small claim. We compete against carriers from across a vast and diverse continent, and to come out on top in a category voted on by travel professionals and passengers means a great deal.”

A year of recognition

The World Travel Awards win is the latest in a strong year for the South African carrier. FlySafair was previously recognised by aviation data and analytics company Cirium as the most on-time airline in the Middle East and Africa.

The airline recorded a 91.06% on-time arrival rate across 62,805 tracked flights in 2025, according to the company. It also claimed the Skytrax Best Low-Cost Airline in Africa award for the fourth time and received five awards at the South African Civil Aviation Authority’s Civil Aviation Industry Awards, including Best Airline by Public Vote.

READ: FlySafair crowned most punctual airline in Middle East, Africa

For passengers, the collection of awards highlights the airline’s focus on affordability while also competing on reliability and customer experience. Gordon said these three areas remained central to the airline’s approach.

“Affordability, reliability and a genuine care for our customers, those are the three things we’ve built this airline on,” he said.

Growing beyond domestic routes

Since launching operations in 2014, FlySafair has grown into South Africa’s largest low-cost carrier. The airline currently operates dozens of Boeing 737 aircraft and flies more than 1,250 flights a week, carrying about 230,000 passengers weekly.

Its network has also expanded beyond its domestic footprint, with flights serving 10 destinations in South Africa as well as five international routes linking the country with neighbouring nations.

The growth comes at a time when affordable air travel is increasingly important to South Africans looking to explore the country, visit family or travel across the region without the cost associated with traditional full-service carriers.

For domestic travellers, low-cost airlines have helped make destinations across South Africa more accessible, particularly for those who would otherwise face lengthy road journeys.

More than an airline award

Receiving the award in Zanzibar also gave the recognition a broader tourism significance. Zanzibar is one of Africa’s best-known tourism destinations, attracting visitors for its beaches, heritage, culture and hospitality. Gordon said the location was fitting for an award centred on connecting people and creating opportunities to travel.

“It connects people, it opens opportunities, and it creates experiences people carry with them for life. We’re proud to be the airline that makes more of that possible for more South Africans.”

As Tourism Month gets under way, the award places the spotlight not only on FlySafair but also on the role of affordable air connectivity in supporting domestic and regional tourism.

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