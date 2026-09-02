Need a break? 10 South African getaways to book this Tourism Month

September is here, which means Tourism Month is officially underway, and for South Africans who have spent most of the year saying, “I need a holiday,” this could be the month to finally make it happen.

The good news is that you do not necessarily need a massive holiday budget to get out of town. From a tented escape in the Western Cape to a safari in the Eastern Cape, there are September options ranging from around R700 a night to R4 500 per person sharing, although what that price includes varies considerably.

Some rates cover accommodation only. Others include breakfast, while luxury safari packages can include meals and game drives. So before booking, remember that the room rate is not the same as the total cost of a holiday. Fuel, tolls, meals, activities and travel insurance can all add to the final bill.

Here are 10 options worth considering this September.

1. Goedereede Guest Farm, Limpopo — from R580 per person

If you are looking for an affordable countryside escape, Goedereede Guest Farm offers a Rondawel Cottage at R580 per person per night when staying two nights or more during its September 2026–August 2027 rate period.

The cottage sleeps two and has a fully equipped kitchen, bathroom, Wi-Fi and an outside braai area. There is also a swimming pool on the farm. A one-night stay is priced at R650 per person, while the single-person rate is R850 per night.

2. Dempsey’s Guest House — from R725

For travellers who don’t want to leave the city or travel too far, Dempsey’s Guest House has September rates starting at R725 per person per night for a single room.

A double room is R825 per night, while a family room costs R1 400 for four people sharing, working out to R350 per person for the accommodation component. The September rates are valid from September 1 2026.

3. Outeniqua Mountain Lodge, Garden Route — from R770

If you want something a little more adventurous, Outeniqua Mountain Lodge’s permanent tipi accommodation starts at R770 per unit for one or two guests during the September 2026–August 2027 rate period.

Also Read: Floods, storms shut down Table Mountain, Garden Route parks

Three guests pay R1 135 per unit and four guests R1 480. The lodge also has a self-catering cottage, Bain’s Retreat, starting at R1 320 for one or two guests and going up to R3 620 for six guests. Budget advantage: Splitting a self-catering unit between four or six people can significantly reduce the accommodation cost per person.

4. Wacky Adventures, Western Cape — from R900

For travellers who would rather spend their getaway doing things than sitting in a hotel room, Wacky Adventures offers a rent-a-tent option. From September 1 to December 8, 2026, the rate is R900 per night for one or two guests, R1 100 for three, R1 300 for four and R1 500 for five.

The campsite includes water activities. Best for: Friends, young travellers and adventure seekers. Budget advantage: A four-person booking works out to about R325 per person per night before other trip costs.

5. ANEW Hotel Capital, Johannesburg — from R1 400 for two

You don’t have to leave Gauteng to have a break, ANEW Hotel Capital’s September Spring Sale starts at R1 400 per night for two people, including breakfast, while ANEW Rewards rates start at R1 350. The offer runs from September 1 to November 30, 2026.

Best for: Couples and Johannesburg residents wanting a quick city break. Watch the dates; there is a block-out period from September 16 to 20, and the promotional rate is subject to availability.

6. Kingfisher Cabin, Hermanus — R2 100 for up to five

If you are travelling with friends or family, self-catering can make a more expensive destination considerably more manageable. Kingfisher Cabin in Meerenbosch, Hermanus, is currently advertised at R2 100 per night for up to five people, discounted from R3 000.

That works out to approximately R420 per person if five people share. The property has two double bedrooms and a single sleeping space, as well as a kitchen, braai facilities, swimming pool access and other communal amenities.

7. Amber Guest Lodge, Knysna — R1 350 for two

If the Garden Route is calling, Amber Guest Lodge in Knysna is currently advertised at R1,350 per night for two people, down from a listed R4,500 rate. The property sleeps up to 13 guests, making it another option worth considering for a group trip.

The current flash deal is advertised as valid for stays through September 30, 2026. Best for couples or groups looking for a base in Knysna.

8. Cape Milner, Cape Town — R3 480 per person

For travellers looking for something more polished, The Cape Milner in Cape Town has a September rate of R3,480 per person sharing per night, including accommodation and daily breakfast.

The rate applies from September 1 to December 27, 2026. The property is therefore firmly in the premium category, but it illustrates what a higher-end city break can look like without moving into ultra-luxury territory.

9. Kuzuko Lodge, Eastern Cape — R3 440 per person

If your idea of a holiday involves wildlife, luxury and not having to worry about every meal, Kuzuko’s September SADC Residents Special is worth looking at. The rate is R3,440 per person sharing per night for September 2026, with a minimum three-night stay.

The package includes luxury accommodation, breakfast, lunch, dinner, selected local beverages, two game drives a day and the conservation levy. That makes this one of the more expensive options on our list, but unlike many accommodation-only rates, a substantial part of the holiday is already bundled into the price.

10. Black Rhino Game Lodge, Pilanesberg — R4 500 per person

For the traveller who has been saving for a proper safari, Black Rhino Game Lodge’s Paws & Relax special is priced at R4,500 per person sharing per night. The September special includes accommodation, all meals, selected beverages and two game drives per day.

The rate applies to suites and is bookable until September 30, 2026, with a minimum two-night stay. There is also a 25% discount on spa treatments booked during the stay. The conservation levy, beverages outside those specified, transfers and personal expenses are excluded.

So, what does a September getaway really cost?

This is where travellers need to be careful. A room advertised at R900 may sound like a R900 holiday, but it isn’t. Before booking, calculate: Accommodation + fuel + tolls + meals + activities + parking + emergency money = your actual holiday budget.

If you’re driving, splitting the cost with friends can dramatically reduce the price per person. Self-catering accommodation can also be cheaper than hotels because you can control your food bill.

And when comparing luxury properties, look at what is included. A R3 440 safari rate that includes three meals and two game drives a day may ultimately represent better value than a cheaper room where every activity and meal costs extra.

The cheapest option isn’t always the best deal Tourism Month is about encouraging South Africans to explore their own country, but domestic travel only works when the numbers make sense.

For some travellers, that could mean a R700–R1 000 overnight stay close to home. For others, it could mean splitting a R2 100 self-catering property between friends.

And for those who have been saving for a special occasion, September also has luxury options where the experience is built into the price. The important thing is to know what you’re actually paying for. Because the perfect Sho’t Left isn’t necessarily the cheapest getaway.

Prices checked September 1 2026, subject to availability and change

Also Read: Taking the leap: How Mika Lutchman is conquering SA’s adventure tourism industry

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