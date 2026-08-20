Taking the leap: How Mika Lutchman is conquering SA’s adventure tourism industry

For Mika Lutchman, the newly launched Golden Gate Zipline is more than an adrenaline-fuelled attraction. It is the latest chapter in a journey defined by determination, resilience and a belief that women belong in every industry, including those traditionally dominated by men.

As the owner of the multimillion-rand attraction in Golden Gate Highlands National Park, Lutchman is making her mark in South Africa’s adventure tourism sector while encouraging other women to follow in her footsteps.

Raised in a family that viewed education as a powerful tool for empowerment, Lutchman says her upbringing shaped her outlook on life and business.

“I came from a family who believed that education was power, especially for girls,” she says. “My father taught us that girls should be more empowered than boys.”

Despite her success, she insists her achievements were earned through hard work rather than privilege.

“I come from a small rural town, with no silver spoon in my mouth. I didn’t have rich parents. I had to work for everything that I had.”

Challenging a male-dominated industry

Adventure tourism remains a sector where women are often underrepresented, a reality Lutchman has encountered throughout her career.

Rather than seeing it as an obstacle, she has made female empowerment a central part of her business strategy.

Her company already employs female guides at some of its other operations, and she is actively recruiting and training more women for the Golden Gate Zipline.

Lutchman believes cultural expectations can sometimes discourage women from pursuing opportunities in the industry, but she is determined to change that perception.

“If I can do it, all the girls before me can do it,” she says.

For her, empowerment is not simply about offering encouragement. It means creating opportunities, sharing knowledge and providing mentorship to those willing to put in the work.

“Anybody who’s willing to learn, and anybody who’s willing to do the hard work, I’m happy to work with.”

Building more than a tourist attraction

The Golden Gate Zipline represents a significant investment, with costs ranging from imported cables and specialised equipment to safety systems and extensive staff training.

Some guides spent months preparing for the role, receiving instruction in areas such as safety procedures, first aid, equipment handling and customer experience.

The operation currently employs around 20 people, with plans for additional recruitment and training as the attraction expands.

Lutchman sees the project as more than a business venture. She believes tourism can play an important role in stimulating local economic growth.

“People are going to come to the town, they’re going to stay somewhere, they’re going to eat somewhere, they’re going to fill petrol somewhere,” she says. “So everybody in the town benefits.”

Showcasing Golden Gate from a new perspective

Developed in partnership with SANParks, the attraction offers visitors a unique way to experience the dramatic landscapes of the Golden Gate Highlands National Park and the Maluti Mountains.

Featuring seven zipline routes, the experience combines adventure with immersive views of one of the country’s most scenic natural destinations.

Lutchman says the area’s beauty and tourism potential made it a natural choice for investment.

“We thought that it was ideal for us to invest in this area because it’s such a beautiful area.”

Beyond the thrill, she says the attraction often becomes part of deeply personal experiences for visitors.

Helping visitors celebrate life’s milestones

Over the years, guests have used her adventure attractions to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and major personal achievements.

Others have viewed the experience as an opportunity to overcome fears or mark significant turning points in their lives.

“People use it to conquer fears, of heights, of adrenaline. People use it to celebrate birthdays, milestones, ‘I beat cancer’, ‘I beat an illness’, ‘I overcame a divorce’.”

For Lutchman, those moments are among the most rewarding aspects of her work.

“If that experience becomes part of your life, then I think we’ve achieved what we wanted to do.”

Inspiring women to take their own leap

Looking ahead, Lutchman hopes the success of the Golden Gate Zipline will encourage further investment in adventure tourism across the Free State and beyond.

Her company already operates three zipline attractions across South Africa, and she remains open to future opportunities.

For now, however, Golden Gate stands as a powerful example of what can happen when opportunity, determination and entrepreneurship come together.

Her message to women considering a leap into unfamiliar territory is straightforward: success requires sacrifice, persistence and hard work, but the rewards can be transformative.

“If I can do it, and I come from a small rural town … if I can do it, all the girls before me can do it.”

And much like the zipline she has brought to Golden Gate, Lutchman is encouraging women across the country to take the leap.