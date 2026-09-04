International travellers give South African tourism a glowing review

South Africa appears to be winning over international travellers, with new visitor sentiment data showing strong satisfaction with the country’s attractions, food, accommodation and hospitality.

According to Data Appeal, international visitor sentiment remained high at 85.6 between February and August 2026, only marginally below last year’s 85.7. The findings are based on feedback from travellers across 56 countries, offering a broad picture of how international visitors are experiencing South Africa.

For the tourism industry, it is clear that visitors are not simply arriving with high expectations, but they are leaving with positive memories. South Africa’s biggest tourism drawcards are delivering experiences that resonate with international visitors.

Attractions recorded a sentiment score of 90.2, while food and beverage scored 87.8, short-term rentals 86.3 and hospitality 84.3. Among individual attractions, Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden recorded a particularly strong score of 95.6, followed by the V&A Waterfront at 95.4, Bloukrans Bungy at 94.1 and Bourke’s Luck Potholes at 92.8.

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The figures suggest that the country’s iconic tourism experiences are living up to their reputations. That matters for the wider tourism ecosystem, from tour operators and destination management companies to travel advisers and accommodation providers. Positive experiences can translate into recommendations, repeat visits and the kind of word-of-mouth marketing money cannot easily buy.

But the data also points to something less tangible that may be one of South Africa’s biggest tourism assets.

It is the people that make the difference

Hospitality remains a major strength, with the category scoring 88. Visitors frequently highlight location, staff interaction and genuine hospitality when describing their experiences.

A friendly guide, a waiter offering a useful local recommendation, a warm welcome at a hotel or an unexpected conversation with a local resident can become just as memorable as a famous landmark.

While landscapes and wildlife may inspire travellers to book a trip, it is often these human interactions that shape how they remember it.

One of the most notable findings is the strong performance of food and beverage, which achieved a sentiment score of 87.8.

South African tourism has traditionally been marketed around wildlife, natural beauty, adventure and the country’s diverse landscapes. Increasingly, however, food can form part of the destination story itself.

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From a traditional braai and local coffee shop to a vineyard lunch, farm stall or fine-dining experience, food gives visitors another way to connect with South Africa.

For the industry, this creates opportunities to build richer itineraries around culinary experiences rather than treating meals as something that happens between sightseeing activities.

The data also highlights destinations that may deserve greater attention. Jeffreys Bay recorded a sentiment score of 89.6, while Limpopo followed closely at 89.4. Kimberley and East London also recorded notable increases in sentiment, although they had fewer reviews.

These destinations could provide opportunities to broaden South Africa’s tourism offering.

The country’s established attractions will continue to play an important role, but encouraging visitors to venture beyond the traditional routes could help them stay longer, spend more and discover experiences they may not have initially considered.

Culture and family travel offer room to grow

Cultural activities recorded a sentiment score of 83.6, while family-friendly experiences scored 83.2. Although these categories had fewer reviews, their positive scores suggest potential for further growth.

For tourism marketers and travel sellers, this could mean placing greater emphasis on cultural immersion, local heritage, family holidays and multi-generational travel. These experiences can also help international visitors understand South Africa beyond its postcard attractions.

The positive sentiment does not mean the visitor experience is perfect. Feedback continues to identify areas that require attention, including connectivity, accessibility, check-in processes and costs.

However, there are signs that improvements are being noticed. Cleanliness sentiment increased by 2.7 points, suggesting that operational improvements can have a measurable impact on how visitors perceive a destination.

The challenge now is to ensure that a positive experience at an attraction or hotel is not undermined by difficulties elsewhere in the travel journey. The biggest takeaway from the data is that South Africa does not need to manufacture a new tourism story.

An overall sentiment score of 85.6 suggests that international visitors are leaving South Africa with overwhelmingly positive impressions.

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