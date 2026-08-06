Joburg cracks world’s top 10 street food cities

Johannesburg’s vibrant street food culture has officially earned a place among the world’s culinary heavyweights after being ranked the eighth-best city globally for street food in 2026.

The accolade comes from Time Out’s annual list of the 20 Best Cities in the World for Street Food, placing the City of Gold alongside internationally celebrated food capitals such as Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur, Mexico City, Hanoi and Bangkok.

The ranking was compiled from Time Out’s global survey of city residents, with Johannesburg scoring 56%, just behind Hanoi and tied with Bangkok. Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City claimed the top spot with 63%.

More than international bragging rights

For Johannesburg, however, the recognition is about more than international bragging rights. It shines a spotlight on the city’s rich township food culture, where humble roadside stalls, food trucks and local eateries have long served dishes that reflect South Africa’s heritage, resilience and creativity.

“As travellers increasingly seek authentic experiences, food has become one of the quickest ways to understand a city’s culture,” said Aisha Mohamed, general manager of Time Out South Africa.

“Johannesburg’s street food scene has always been extraordinary. Pull up a plastic chair beside a street vendor and it’s rarely just about what’s on the plate. Our city guides tell the stories of the communities these recipes come from and the generations of South Africans who have kept these flavours alive. We’re thrilled to see that recognised on a global stage.”

Kota at Amanda’s in Soweto

Among the standout recommendations is Amanda’s in Soweto, where a simple R14 kota has become something of a local institution.

Time Out Johannesburg’s Nhlalala Mthembi describes the iconic township favourite as more than just a meal.

“A quarter loaf sliced open and filled with chips, polony, special sauce and achaar is something you simply eat and leave satisfied,” Mthembi said.

“You don’t eat the kota at Amanda’s wondering about technique. It all comes together naturally because the people making it know the craft by muscle memory.”

The Hot Pot Kitchen in Midrand

Time Out Culture Connector Nick Hamman also highlighted The Hot Pot Kitchen in Midrand, a food truck started by TK and Pablo Tshiololi after they both lost their jobs.

The business has become known for celebrating indigenous ingredients and traditional township flavours, serving dishes such as grilled mala, masonja cooked with tomato and onion, and flame-grilled tilapia with pap.

“This is one of the best places in Johannesburg to experience South African food rooted in indigenous ingredients, township taste and home-style cooking,” Hamman said.

“It deserves to be part of every serious food conversation.”

Johannesburg’s inclusion in the global top 10 reflects a growing appreciation for South African cuisine beyond fine dining, recognising the vendors, entrepreneurs and communities whose recipes have fed generations while preserving local food traditions.

World’s Top 10 Street Food Cities (2026)

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (63%) Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (62%) Jakarta, Indonesia (59%) Taipei, Taiwan (59%) Mexico City, Mexico (58%) Manila, Philippines (58%) Hanoi, Vietnam (57%) Johannesburg, South Africa (56%) Bangkok, Thailand (56%) Mumbai, India (55%)

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