Prinsloo’s bravery, creativity, and longevity lauded

The year was 1985, and South Africa was firmly in the grip of apartheid. Actress Sandra Prinsloo took a stand that could have sealed her banishment into creative obscurity. She performed intimate scenes with John Kani, an African thespian, crossing a racial boundary that few would have dared to challenge.

The production was August Strindberg’s Miss Julie, and its portrayal of an interracial relationship challenged one of apartheid South Africa’s most deeply entrenched racial taboos.

Prinsloo did suffer the consequences of her decision. She faced public hostility, bomb threats and ostracism, but she refused to walk away. Nearly four decades later, that act of artistic courage remains one of the defining moments of a career spanning more than five decades.

Prinsloo is now set to receive an honorary doctorate from North-West University (NWU) on 29 September in Potchefstroom, with the nomination made by the university’s School of Creative Industries and Performing Arts in the Faculty of Humanities.

The recognition celebrates a performer whose career has extended far beyond the stage, encompassing more than 120 theatre, film and television productions.

Prinsloo’s work in Miss Julie was particularly significant because of the society in which it was staged.

At the height of apartheid, racial separation was entrenched through legislation and enforced across South African society. Interracial intimacy was subject to some of the regime’s most restrictive laws and social conventions.

The production became more than a theatrical performance. It confronted an audience with a relationship that apartheid ideology insisted should not exist.

Prinsloo’s willingness to continue despite the backlash demonstrated the potential of theatre to challenge social conventions and create space for difficult conversations.

Her work would repeatedly engage with questions of identity, justice and human relationships.

Prinsloo has built a career performing works by some of the world’s most celebrated playwrights, including William Shakespeare, Henrik Ibsen, Anton Chekhov and Athol Fugard.

Her career has also taken her beyond South Africa, with international appearances in England, France, Germany, Scotland, Ireland, Sweden, China and the United States.

She has maintained a strong connection with Potchefstroom through her involvement in the Aardklop National Arts Festival.

Her performances in productions including Kamphoer, My Seuns, Oskar en die pienk tannie, Die Seemeeu and So ry Miss Daisy have contributed to the festival’s artistic profile and the region’s cultural life.

Her association with Aardklop has also provided NWU students with opportunities to experience professional theatre and engage with established performers.

Prinsloo’s contribution to South African culture extends beyond acting. She has worked as a director, television presenter and interviewer and has directed theatre and cabaret productions since 1990.

She is also deputy chair of the Stigting vir Bemagtiging deur Afrikaans, where she has been involved in empowerment projects producing several television programmes about heritage and stories of disadvantaged communities.

The programmes explore, among other things, the influence of languages spoken in these communities on the development of Afrikaans.

Her contribution to the performing arts has earned her numerous accolades, including the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver in 2014 for her contribution to the performing arts and opposition to racism.

She has also received multiple Fleur du Cap and KykNET Fiësta awards, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022.