Resilience, passion and purpose drive young entrepreneur Nandipha Mthekeli’s success

For young entrepreneur Nandipha Mthekeli, owning a business was never just a career aspiration; it was a lifelong calling shaped by the entrepreneurial spirit of her family.

Growing up, Mthekeli watched her father work as a mechanic and panel beater while her mother built her own side hustles and worked as a hairstylist. Their determination inspired her to dream of becoming a hairstylist and one day running a successful business of her own.

Today, Mthekeli owns a hair and beauty business, Nans Beauty Studio.

‘Entrepreneurship part of who I am’

“I always knew I wanted to own my own business,” says Mthekeli. “Being surrounded by hardworking, business-minded parents inspired me, and I believe entrepreneurship is a gift that has always been part of who I am.”

Today, Mthekeli has turned that dream into reality, although she admits the journey has required patience, discipline and resilience.

She says one of the greatest challenges has been learning how to balance the demands of entrepreneurship while building a sustainable business.

“Managing my time effectively, securing my own business premises and understanding that success takes time have all been valuable lessons,” she says. “Building a business requires patience, consistency and continuous investment.”

Mthekeli believes many entrepreneurs struggle because they fail to separate personal finances from business finances.

“The money your business earns is not all yours to spend,” she explains. “Pay yourself a salary, save consistently and always reinvest by stocking up on products and growing your business.”

Caution against under-valuing one’s business

She also warns young business owners against undervaluing themselves in a competitive market.

“Don’t overwork yourself because burnout is real. Never negotiate your prices out of fear. Your clients are customers, not necessarily your friends, so it’s important to run your business professionally.”

Like many entrepreneurs, Mthekeli has experienced setbacks, but she chooses to view them as opportunities for growth.

“I allow myself to process my emotions privately. I reflect on what went wrong, learn from the experience and then start again with a better plan. Every setback has taught me something valuable.”

Entrepreneurship, financial literacy importance

She believes entrepreneurship is one of the most powerful tools available to South Africa’s youth, particularly in a country facing high unemployment.

“Entrepreneurship creates opportunities where jobs may be limited. Instead of waiting for employment, young people can create businesses that provide an income for themselves while creating jobs for others. It encourages innovation, builds confidence and helps young people develop leadership and problem-solving skills.”

Mthekeli also believes financial literacy should be prioritised in schools.

“Young people should be taught how to earn, manage, save, invest and spend money wisely. Financial education should be a compulsory subject because it prepares people for real life.”

Persistence pays off

Her advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is rooted in consistency and perseverance.

“Never give up. Entrepreneurship will never be easy, but the challenges make you stronger. Continue educating yourself, save money so you can start again if needed, pay yourself a salary, have faith, plan strategically and market your business consistently. Show up every single day by creating content that keeps your business visible.”

When asked what she is most proud of, Mthekeli doesn’t mention profits or milestones. Instead, she points to the quality that carried her through every challenge.

“I am most proud of my resilience. There were many times when I had to start over, but I never gave up. Every setback made me stronger, and every new beginning brought me closer to where I am today. My journey is proof that persistence pays off.”

ALSO READ: Young entrepreneurs creating their own opportunities

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content