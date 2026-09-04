South Africans reveal their bizarre Springbok match-day rituals

As the Springboks and All Blacks go head-to-head in rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, South Africans appear to have a few rivalries and rituals of their own to settle before kick-off.

A new Pick n Pay Match Day Survey has revealed just how seriously some South Africans take their match-day traditions, with almost one in three respondents admitting they avoid talking during kicks at goal because they believe it could help the Springboks win.

According to the survey, independently conducted among 1 100 South Africans, 32.6% avoid talking during kicks at goal, while 27.6% have worn the same jersey repeatedly in the hope of helping the Boks secure a victory.

Others take their match-day rituals even further, sticking to the same people, food or seat whenever the national team plays.

READ: Records on the line in All Blacks, Springboks’ third Test in Soweto

More than just watching the game

“Match day is about much more than watching the game. It’s the people you watch with, what you put on the table, who takes charge of the braai and, apparently, whether you dare to speak during a kick,” says Katherine Madley, Chief Marketing Officer at Pick n Pay.

For most South Africans, the action is taking place at home, with 72.5% preferring to watch the game with friends and family. The typical gathering is relatively intimate, with 31% of respondents saying their match-day group consists of four to five people.

And every gathering appears to have its own cast of characters. The Braai Master emerged as the dominant match-day personality, with 38.2% of respondents identifying with the role. The Snack Table Specialist followed at 20.5%, while the Social Gatherer and Last-Minute Shopper were almost evenly matched at 15.9% and 15.8%, respectively.

Then there are the Loud Commentators at 5.9%, Statisticians at 2% and Superstitious Fans at 1.8%.

It’s biltong, braai meat and snacks

Food remains at the heart of the match-day experience. Crisps and savoury snacks topped the shopping list, with 64.1% of respondents choosing them, followed by braai meat packs at 58.1%, boerewors at 55.3% and biltong at 52.3%.

When it comes to ready-made food, garlic bread appears to have the edge over braai roasties. Among respondents who buy ready-made food for match day, 65.7% opt for garlic bread compared with 56.5% who choose braai roasties.

Convenience is also a major factor. More than half of respondents, 54.7%, say ready-made food saves them time, while 48.3% say it reduces preparation stress. For 32.2%, the biggest benefit is having more time to spend with their guests.

Food isn’t the only thing South Africans are particular about when the Boks are playing. Gathering the family is the most common match-day tradition, cited by 38.1% of respondents, closely followed by wearing a team jersey or Bok gear at 37.8%.

Watching the national anthem before kick-off comes in at 36.5%, while 28.3% make sure the braai is lit and 23.5% have a pre-match drink. But then there are the rituals that venture firmly into superstition territory.

Almost one in five respondents, 18.4%, say they have invited the same people to watch a match because they believed it might help the Springboks win.

A further 11% have eaten the same food, 10.5% have avoided changing seats and 9.5% have sat in a specific place because they believed it would bring the team luck.

While the Greatest Rivalry plays out between the Springboks and All Blacks on the field, South African households appear to have their own battles, from garlic bread versus braai roasties to biltong versus crisps, and the Braai Master versus the Snack Table Specialist.

Madley says these rituals are ultimately part of what makes rugby such a shared experience.

“There may be plenty of debate about what belongs on the braai or who gets the lucky seat, but when the Springboks are playing, rugby gives us something to come together around. That’s what makes match day such a uniquely shared experience,” she says.

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