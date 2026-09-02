SACAA probes Springboks-All Blacks flypast stunt as safety review continues

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has confirmed that it is conducting an investigation into the flypast that took place ahead of the Springboks’ Test match against New Zealand’s All Blacks on August 29, while stressing that aviation safety remains its foremost priority.

The regulator said it launched compliance verification processes following the flypast and has since gathered flight data and additional information from airline operator Airlink as part of an ongoing assessment.

Three flypast applications submitted

According to the SACAA, Airlink submitted three separate applications to conduct flypasts linked to Springbok rugby fixtures. The flypast under review was the second of the three requests.

The applications were submitted under regulations governing non-passenger and non-cargo carrying operations in accordance with Part 91.06.32 of South Africa’s aviation regulations.

Following regulatory approval, the first flypast was successfully conducted in Johannesburg on August 22, while the second took place on August 29 ahead of the Springboks-All Blacks clash.

The authority said the operator submitted the required supporting documentation for the second event and followed the regulatory requirements applicable to special air operations.

Training and safety procedures followed

SACAA said all necessary preparations were completed before the August 29 operation, including simulator-based practice flights and mandatory safety briefings.

These procedures were reviewed and approved by the regulator in line with the requirements governing Special Air Events.

However, public discussion and media attention surrounding the flypast prompted the aviation watchdog to initiate a detailed compliance verification process.

“As part of this process, the SACAA engaged the operator and obtained flight data recorder downloads, among other information,” the regulator said.

Analysis underway

The authority confirmed that it is currently analysing the available data and has requested further information from Airlink before reaching a final conclusion.

Once the assessment is complete, SACAA said it will provide the operator with a comprehensive report outlining its findings and any recommendations arising from the review.

In a related development, Airlink informed the regulator on September 2 that it was withdrawing its application for approval of a third flypast planned for the upcoming weekend.

‘Safety standards remain non-negotiable’

Despite the ongoing investigation, SACAA emphasised that South Africa’s aviation safety record remains among the best in the world.

The regulator highlighted that South Africa has maintained a zero-fatality record in commercial airline operations for more than four decades, a milestone it said reflects the country’s strong commitment to aviation safety and compliance.

SACAA said it was important to assess the events of the past weekend objectively and based on factual data to determine whether any safety concerns warrant regulatory review or improvements to existing standards.

South Africa ranked among global aviation leaders

The authority noted that South Africa is ranked seventh globally and first in Africa for aviation safety oversight standards by the International Civil Aviation Organization, the United Nations specialised agency responsible for civil aviation safety and security.

According to SACAA, this standing is the result of a strong compliance culture across the aviation sector and an industry-wide commitment to maintaining the highest levels of safety and security.

“The public can be assured that aviation safety and security compliance will always remain paramount,” the regulator said, adding that protecting South African airspace remains a non-negotiable responsibility.