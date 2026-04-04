Lotto results for Saturday, April 4 2026
Lotto: 11 | 13 | 15 | 30 | 39 | 48 Bonus Ball: 08
Lotto Plus 1: 06 | 08 | 13| 31 | 50 | 54 Bonus Ball: 56
Lotto Plus 2: 15 | 20 | 24 | 33 | 44 | 56 Bonus Ball: 27
- Lotto main draw winning numbers (April 4, 2026): 11, 13, 15, 30, 39, 48; Bonus Ball: 08
- Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers: 06, 08, 13, 31, 50, 54; Bonus Ball: 56
- Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers: 15, 20, 24, 33, 44, 56; Bonus Ball: 27
- The draws cover the main Lotto and two additional Plus games.
- Results are for the Saturday, April 4, 2026, lottery draws.