Lotto

Lotto results for Saturday, April 4 2026

By SUNDAY WORLD
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The Lotto results for Wednesday, April 4 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Saturday, April 4 2026

Lotto:                 11 | 13 | 15 | 30 | 39 | 48             Bonus Ball:  08

Lotto Plus 1:       06 | 08 | 13| 31 | 50 | 54           Bonus Ball:  56

Lotto Plus 2:       15 | 20 | 24 | 33 | 44 | 56           Bonus Ball:  27

  • Lotto main draw winning numbers (April 4, 2026): 11, 13, 15, 30, 39, 48; Bonus Ball: 08
  • Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers: 06, 08, 13, 31, 50, 54; Bonus Ball: 56
  • Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers: 15, 20, 24, 33, 44, 56; Bonus Ball: 27
  • The draws cover the main Lotto and two additional Plus games.
  • Results are for the Saturday, April 4, 2026, lottery draws.
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