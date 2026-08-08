Lotto results for Saturday, August 08 2026
Lotto: 07 | 10 | 13 | 18 | 24 | 42 Bonus Ball: 30
Lotto Plus 1: 02 | 03 | 13 | 25 | 30 | 51 Bonus Ball: 34
Lotto MAX 5: 04 | 17 | 39 | 45 | 46 | 50 Bonus Ball: 19
- The Lotto numbers drawn on Saturday, August 08, 2026, were 07, 10, 13, 18, 24, and 42 with the Bonus Ball 30.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers were 02, 03, 13, 25, 30, and 51 with the Bonus Ball 34.
- Lotto MAX 5 numbers drawn were 04, 17, 39, 45, 46, and 50 with the Bonus Ball 19.
- The Lotto draw took place on August 08, 2026.
- The article provides winning numbers for three different lottery games: Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto MAX 5.