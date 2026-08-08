Lotto

Lotto results for Saturday, August 08 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Wednesday, August 08 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Saturday, August 08 2026

Lotto:                 07 | 10 | 13 | 18 | 24 | 42     Bonus Ball: 30

Lotto Plus 1:      02  | 03 | 13 | 25 | 30 | 51      Bonus Ball: 34

Lotto MAX 5:      04 | 17 | 39 | 45 | 46 | 50      Bonus Ball:  19

  • The Lotto numbers drawn on Saturday, August 08, 2026, were 07, 10, 13, 18, 24, and 42 with the Bonus Ball 30.
  • Lotto Plus 1 numbers were 02, 03, 13, 25, 30, and 51 with the Bonus Ball 34.
  • Lotto MAX 5 numbers drawn were 04, 17, 39, 45, 46, and 50 with the Bonus Ball 19.
  • The Lotto draw took place on August 08, 2026.
  • The article provides winning numbers for three different lottery games: Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto MAX 5.

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