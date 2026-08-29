Lotto

Lotto results for Saturday, August 29 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Friday, August 29 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Saturday, August 29 2026

Lotto:              03 | 20 | 30 | 35 | 39 | 50     Bonus Ball: 14

Lotto Plus 1:      02 | 04 | 11 | 21 | 29 | 35    Bonus Ball: 47

Lotto MAX 5:      03 | 11 | 19 | 20 | 29 | 48        Bonus Ball:  49

  • The Lotto numbers for Saturday, August 29, 2026, are 03, 20, 30, 35, 39, and 50, with a Bonus Ball of 14.
  • The Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 02, 04, 11, 21, 29, and 35, with a Bonus Ball of 47.
  • The Lotto MAX 5 numbers are 03, 11, 19, 20, 29, and 48, with a Bonus Ball of 49.
  • The Lotto draw took place on Saturday, August 29, 2026.
  • The results include main numbers and bonus balls for three different lottery games.

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