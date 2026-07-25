Lotto results for Saturday, July 25 2026
Lotto: 09 | 13 | 26 | 28 | 29 | 43 Bonus Ball: 05
Lotto Plus 1: 07 | 13 | 31 | 43 | 46 | 52 Bonus Ball: 32
Lotto MAX 5: 02 | 04 | 10 | 41 | 43 | 50 Bonus Ball: 09
- Lotto winning numbers for July 25, 2026: 09, 13, 26, 28, 29, 43 with Bonus Ball 05.
- Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers: 07, 13, 31, 43, 46, 52 with Bonus Ball 32.
- Lotto MAX 5 winning numbers: 02, 04, 10, 41, 43, 50 with Bonus Ball 09.
- Multiple draws held on the same day across different lottery formats.
- Bonus balls vary for each lottery draw, adding extra winning opportunities.