Lotto

Lotto results for Saturday, May 23 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Saturday, May 23 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Wednesday, May 23 2026

Lotto:                33 | 39 | 45| 47 | 49 | 53           Bonus Ball: 34

Lotto Plus 1:      09 | 16 | 22| 27 | 30 | 41          Bonus Ball: 52

Lotto Plus 2:      03 | 08 | 23| 30 | 33 | 47           Bonus Ball:  19

 

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  • The Lotto winning numbers for Wednesday, May 23, 2026, are 33, 39, 45, 47, 49, 53 with a Bonus Ball of 34.
  • Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers are 09, 16, 22, 27, 30, 41 with a Bonus Ball of 52.
  • Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers are 03, 08, 23, 30, 33, 47 with a Bonus Ball of 19.
  • Winners can check these numbers against their tickets for potential winnings.
  • Additional video content related to the lottery is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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