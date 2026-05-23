Lotto results for Saturday, May 23 2026

Lotto results for Wednesday, May 23 2026
Lotto: 33 | 39 | 45| 47 | 49 | 53 Bonus Ball: 34
Lotto Plus 1: 09 | 16 | 22| 27 | 30 | 41 Bonus Ball: 52
Lotto Plus 2: 03 | 08 | 23| 30 | 33 | 47 Bonus Ball: 19
- The Lotto winning numbers for Wednesday, May 23, 2026, are 33, 39, 45, 47, 49, 53 with a Bonus Ball of 34.
- Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers are 09, 16, 22, 27, 30, 41 with a Bonus Ball of 52.
- Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers are 03, 08, 23, 30, 33, 47 with a Bonus Ball of 19.
- Winners can check these numbers against their tickets for potential winnings.
- Additional video content related to the lottery is available on the SW YouTube Channel.