Lotto results for Saturday, May 30 2026
Lotto: 21 | 35 | 39 | 46 | 51 | 56 Bonus Ball: 04
Lotto Plus 1: 09 | 16 | 25 | 44 | 50 | 54 Bonus Ball: 53
Lotto Plus 2: 02 | 08 | 15 | 32 | 50 | 51 Bonus Ball: 26
- Lotto winning numbers for May 30, 2026: 21, 35, 39, 46, 51, 56; Bonus Ball: 04
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers: 09, 16, 25, 44, 50, 54; Bonus Ball: 53
- Lotto Plus 2 numbers: 02, 08, 15, 32, 50, 51; Bonus Ball: 26
- Draw includes three separate sets: main Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2
- Players should check their tickets against these numbers to see if they have won