Lotto

Lotto results for Saturday, May 9 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Saturday, May 9 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Saturday, May 9 2026

Lotto:                18 | 21 | 24| 45 | 52 | 56            Bonus Ball:  53

Lotto Plus 1:      08 | 27 | 36 | 43 | 48 | 52          Bonus Ball: 54

Lotto Plus 2:      09 | 15 | 22| 39 | 45 | 55           Bonus Ball:  50

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Lotto main draw numbers for May 9, 2026: 18, 21, 24, 45, 52, 56; Bonus Ball: 53
  • Lotto Plus 1 numbers: 08, 27, 36, 43, 48, 52; Bonus Ball: 54
  • Lotto Plus 2 numbers: 09, 15, 22, 39, 45, 55; Bonus Ball: 50
  • Results announced for Saturday's lottery draws including main and two plus games
  • Additional video content available on the SW YouTube Channel
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Lotto:                18 | 21 | 24| 45 | 52 | 56            Bonus Ball:  53

Lotto Plus 1:      08 | 27 | 36 | 43 | 48 | 52          Bonus Ball: 54

Lotto Plus 2:      09 | 15 | 22| 39 | 45 | 55           Bonus Ball:  50

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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