Lotto results for Saturday, May 9 2026
Lotto: 18 | 21 | 24| 45 | 52 | 56 Bonus Ball: 53
Lotto Plus 1: 08 | 27 | 36 | 43 | 48 | 52 Bonus Ball: 54
Lotto Plus 2: 09 | 15 | 22| 39 | 45 | 55 Bonus Ball: 50
- Lotto main draw numbers for May 9, 2026: 18, 21, 24, 45, 52, 56; Bonus Ball: 53
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers: 08, 27, 36, 43, 48, 52; Bonus Ball: 54
- Lotto Plus 2 numbers: 09, 15, 22, 39, 45, 55; Bonus Ball: 50
- Results announced for Saturday's lottery draws including main and two plus games
- Additional video content available on the SW YouTube Channel
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Lotto: 18 | 21 | 24| 45 | 52 | 56 Bonus Ball: 53
Lotto Plus 1: 08 | 27 | 36 | 43 | 48 | 52 Bonus Ball: 54
Lotto Plus 2: 09 | 15 | 22| 39 | 45 | 55 Bonus Ball: 50