Lotto

Lotto results for Saturday, September 12 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Saturday, September 12 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Saturday, September 12 2026

Lotto:              17 | 24 | 26 | 30 | 39 | 45 |     Bonus Ball: 41

Lotto Plus 1:    03 | 05 | 06 | 07 | 32 | 51    Bonus Ball: 46

Lotto MAX 5:    02 | 16 | 29 | 36| 42 | 45     Bonus Ball: 52

  • Lotto numbers for Saturday, September 12, 2026, are 17, 24, 26, 30, 39, 45 with Bonus Ball 41.
  • Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers are 03, 05, 06, 07, 32, 51 with Bonus Ball 46.
  • Lotto MAX 5 winning numbers are 02, 16, 29, 36, 42, 45 with Bonus Ball 52.
  • The Lotto drawing includes six main numbers and one bonus ball.
  • The results cover three different draws: Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto MAX 5.
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Lotto:              17 | 24 | 26 | 30 | 39 | 45 |     Bonus Ball: 41

Lotto Plus 1:    03 | 05 | 06 | 07 | 32 | 51    Bonus Ball: 46

Lotto MAX 5:    02 | 16 | 29 | 36| 42 | 45     Bonus Ball: 52

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