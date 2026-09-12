Lotto results for Saturday, September 12 2026
Lotto: 17 | 24 | 26 | 30 | 39 | 45 | Bonus Ball: 41
Lotto Plus 1: 03 | 05 | 06 | 07 | 32 | 51 Bonus Ball: 46
Lotto MAX 5: 02 | 16 | 29 | 36| 42 | 45 Bonus Ball: 52
- Lotto numbers for Saturday, September 12, 2026, are 17, 24, 26, 30, 39, 45 with Bonus Ball 41.
- Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers are 03, 05, 06, 07, 32, 51 with Bonus Ball 46.
- Lotto MAX 5 winning numbers are 02, 16, 29, 36, 42, 45 with Bonus Ball 52.
- The Lotto drawing includes six main numbers and one bonus ball.
- The results cover three different draws: Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto MAX 5.
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Lotto: 17 | 24 | 26 | 30 | 39 | 45 | Bonus Ball: 41
Lotto Plus 1: 03 | 05 | 06 | 07 | 32 | 51 Bonus Ball: 46
Lotto MAX 5: 02 | 16 | 29 | 36| 42 | 45 Bonus Ball: 52