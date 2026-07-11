Lotto results for Wednesday, July 11 2026

Lotto results for Saturday, July 11 2026
Lotto: 08 | 14 | 20 | 33 | 34 | 47 Bonus Ball: 42
Lotto Plus 1: 03 | 22 | 25 | 38 | 40 | 46 Bonus Ball: 231
Lotto MAX 5: 01 | 06 | 10 | 22 | 31 | 32 Bonus Ball: 37
- The lotto results for Saturday, July 11, 2026, have been announced.
- Main Lotto numbers: 08, 14, 20, 33, 34, 47; Bonus Ball: 42.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers: 03, 22, 25, 38, 40, 46; Bonus Ball: 231.
- Lotto MAX 5 numbers: 01, 06, 10, 22, 31, 32; Bonus Ball: 37.
- Players can check their tickets against these numbers for a chance to win.