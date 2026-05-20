Lotto results for Wednesday, May 20 2026
Lotto: 01 | 04 | 12| 13 | 24 | 58 Bonus Ball: 53
Lotto Plus 1: 14 | 46 | 47| 51 | 54 | 55 Bonus Ball: 41
Lotto Plus 2: 01 | 19 | 21| 29 | 32 | 51 Bonus Ball: 28
- Lotto results for Wednesday, May 20, 2026, have been announced.
- Main Lotto numbers: 01, 04, 12, 13, 24, 58; Bonus Ball: 53.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers: 14, 46, 47, 51, 54, 55; Bonus Ball: 41.
- Lotto Plus 2 numbers: 01, 19, 21, 29, 32, 51; Bonus Ball: 28.
- Additional video content is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Lotto: 01 | 04 | 12| 13 | 24 | 58 Bonus Ball: 53
Lotto Plus 1: 14 | 46 | 47| 51 | 54 | 55 Bonus Ball: 41
Lotto Plus 2: 01 | 19 | 21| 29 | 32 | 51 Bonus Ball: 28