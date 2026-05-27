Lotto results for Wednesday, May 27 2026
Lotto: 08 | 17 | 29| 35 | 38 | 56 Bonus Ball: 50
Lotto Plus 1: 05 | 31 | 46| 47 | 55 | 58 Bonus Ball: 03
Lotto Plus 2: 03 | 08| 11| 17 | 33 | 50 Bonus Ball: 51
- Lotto results for May 27, 2026, have been announced.
- Main Lotto numbers: 08, 17, 29, 35, 38, 56; Bonus Ball: 50.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers: 05, 31, 46, 47, 55, 58; Bonus Ball: 03.
- Lotto Plus 2 numbers: 03, 08, 11, 17, 33, 50; Bonus Ball: 51.
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Lotto: 08 | 17 | 29| 35 | 38 | 56 Bonus Ball: 50
Lotto Plus 1: 05 | 31 | 46| 47 | 55 | 58 Bonus Ball: 03
Lotto Plus 2: 03 | 08| 11| 17 | 33 | 50 Bonus Ball: 51