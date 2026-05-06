Lotto results for Wednesday, May 6 2026
Lotto: 06 | 08 | 23| 40 | 42 | 44 Bonus Ball: 10
Lotto Plus 1: 11 | 22 | 26| 31 | 49 | 53 Bonus Ball: 20
Lotto Plus 2: 05 | 23 | 24| 52 | 55 | 57 Bonus Ball: 28
- Lotto results for Wednesday, May 6, 2026, were announced with winning numbers and bonus balls for three draws.
- Main Lotto numbers: 06, 08, 23, 40, 42, 44; Bonus Ball: 10.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers: 11, 22, 26, 31, 49, 53; Bonus Ball: 20.
- Lotto Plus 2 numbers: 05, 23, 24, 52, 55, 57; Bonus Ball: 28.
- Additional video content is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Lotto: 06 | 08 | 23| 40 | 42 | 44 Bonus Ball: 10
Lotto Plus 1: 11 | 22 | 26| 31 | 49 | 53 Bonus Ball: 20
Lotto Plus 2: 05 | 23 | 24| 52 | 55 | 57 Bonus Ball: 28