BMW SA ups the ante for 2026 Simola Hillclimb

BMW Group South Africa has confirmed its return to the 2026 Simola Hillclimb. It has signed on as a Tier 2 manufacturer for the fifth time as the prestigious event heads back to Knysna from 30 April to 3 May.

The announcement follows earlier confirmation by Suzuki Auto SA and Mercedes-Benz SA, setting the stage for what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive editions of the event yet.

Jens Klingmann will pilot the new hybrid-powered BMW M5

BMW is raising the stakes this year by bringing one of its top international BMW M division drivers, German GT ace Jens Klingmann, to compete in the headline King of the Hill category. Klingmann, known for his exploits in endurance racing and vehicle development, will pilot the new hybrid-powered BMW M5 on the demanding 1.9km Simola Hill course, marking the car’s debut at the event.

“BMW Group South Africa is proud to be presenting models from its BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands at the 16th running of the Simola Hillclimb,” said Thilosh Moodally, Director of Government Affairs and Communication at BMW Group South Africa.

“As South Africa’s premier motorsport lifestyle event, Simola Hillclimb allows us to showcase our vehicles in an environment that celebrates engineering excellence and the country’s unique motorsport culture.”

BMW has consistently delivered strong performances at the event

BMW has consistently delivered strong performances at the event. At last year’s edition, both its entries made it into the Top 10 Shootout in the standard production vehicle category. Cristiano Verolini finished second overall in the BMW M4 Competition, while local racer Leyton Fourie secured fourth place in the BMW M2.

Both drivers and models are expected to return this year, joined by the latest MINI John Cooper Works, which finished second in its class in 2025.

Adding to the spectacle, BMW Motorrad will showcase two S 1000 RR superbikes in high-speed demonstration runs over the weekend.

SA’s iconic hillclimb

Ian Shrosbree, Managing Director of the Knysna Speed Festival, said BMW’s continued participation reinforces the event’s growing stature.

The 16th edition of the Simola Hillclimb is expected to attract strong local and international interest as manufacturers and drivers battle it out on South Africa’s most iconic hillclimb.

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