Developing the next-generation autonomous driving technologies

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have expanded their strategic partnership with global technology firm NVIDIA. The move aims to fast-track the development of next-generation autonomous driving technologies.

The collaboration comes as the global automotive industry shifts rapidly toward software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and artificial intelligence-led mobility solutions. Through the expanded agreement, Hyundai Motor Group will combine its in-house SDV capabilities with NVIDIA’s advanced computing and autonomous driving technologies to create more intelligent and safer vehicles.

Integration of NVIDIA’s autonomous driving systems

Central to the partnership is the integration of NVIDIA’s autonomous driving systems, ranging from Level 2 driver assistance to more advanced capabilities, into selected Hyundai and Kia models. The aim is to enhance safety, convenience and overall driving experience, while positioning the group as a key player in AI-driven mobility.

Hyundai will also deepen collaboration with Motional, its autonomous vehicle joint venture, to further develop Level 4 robotaxi technology. The partnership with NVIDIA is expected to accelerate both the technical development and real-world deployment of these autonomous services.

Data collection, model training, real-world validation

A major focus of the collaboration is data. Hyundai and Kia plan to continuously collect and analyse real-world driving data from their global vehicle fleet, in order to strengthen their autonomous driving capabilities. This data will be used to train proprietary artificial intelligence models, enabling the companies to refine and improve autonomous systems over time.

By leveraging NVIDIA’s AI platforms and data infrastructure, Hyundai aims to build a unified learning pipeline that integrates data collection, model training and real-world validation. This continuous feedback loop is designed to improve performance, safety and responsiveness to changing market conditions.

Future robotaxi services

The partnership will also see Hyundai adopt NVIDIA’s DRIVE Hyperion platform, which provides a scalable architecture for autonomous driving systems. This will enable the group to develop solutions that span from advanced driver assistance systems to fully autonomous driving applications.

Hyundai said the expanded collaboration represents a key milestone in its long-term strategy to internalise core autonomous driving technologies and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global market.

Heung-Soo Kim, Hyundai’s Executive Vice President and Head of Global Strategy Office, said the partnership strengthens the company’s technological capabilities across all levels of autonomous driving, including future robotaxi services.

Safe and intelligent mobility solutions

NVIDIA’s Vice President of Automotive, Rishi Dhall, added that AI and software will shape the future of mobility, with the partnership combining strengths in vehicle engineering and high-performance computing to deliver safe and intelligent mobility solutions.

The move places Hyundai and Kia among a growing list of automakers investing heavily in autonomous driving as competition intensifies worldwide.